(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change)
Feb 9 (Reuters)-
Kagome Co Ltd
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended 9 months ended Year to NEXT
Dec 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2016 YEAR
LATEST COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST
Sales 195.62 159.36 200.00 97.00
(+2.2 pct) (+3.2 pct)
Operating 6.72 4.33 7.00 2.60
(+4.1 pct) (-16.3 pct)
Recurring 7.02 4.97 7.50 2.90
(+6.9 pct) (-16.2 pct)
Net 3.44 4.37
Net 4.50 2.00
(+30.8 pct) (-1.0 pct)
EPS 34.64 yen 44.01 yen 45.27 yen 20.12 yen
EPS Diluted 34.63 yen 44.00 yen
Ann Div 22.00 yen 16.50 yen 22.00 yen
-Q2 Div
-Q4 Div 22.00 yen 16.50 yen 22.00 yen
NOTE - Kagome Co Ltd.
Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent
