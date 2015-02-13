BRIEF-Hafslund April 2017 power sales energy delivery 1552 GWh
* APRIL 2017 POWER SALES ENERGY DELIVERY 1552 GW VERSUS 1594 GWH IN APRIL 2016
(Corrects conpany name to Findex Inc. from PSC Inc) Feb 13 (Reuters)- Findex Inc. PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 2.86 2.38 3.70 1.13 (+20.2 pct) (+19.9 pct) (+29.2 pct) (-19.9 pct) Operating 992 mln 814 mln 1.58 191 mln (+21.8 pct) (+14.7 pct) (+59.5 pct) (-62.8 pct) Recurring 1.01 838 mln 1.58 191 mln (+20.3 pct) (+13.9 pct) (+57.0 pct) (-63.0 pct) Net 630 mln 517 mln 1.02 122 mln (+21.7 pct) (+19.9 pct) (+62.2 pct) (-61.7 pct) EPS 72.75 yen 59.85 yen 39.33 yen 4.70 yen EPS Diluted 71.06 yen 58.41 yen Ann Div 15.00 yen 20.00 yen 5.00 yen -Q2 Div 5.00 yen NIL 1.67 yen -Q4 Div 10.00 yen 20.00 yen 3.33 yen NOTE - Findex Inc. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
TOKYO, May 10 Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd on Wednesday forecast operating profit to grow 16 percent in the current fiscal year on strong sales of drugs like cancer treatment Ninlaro and bowel disease drug Entyvio.