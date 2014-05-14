May 14 (Reuters)- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Revenues 258.69 221.66 (+16.7 pct) (-18.5 pct) Operating 239.80 205.20 (+16.9 pct) (-20.2 pct) Recurring 226.55 190.35 (+19.0 pct) (-18.9 pct) Net 241.73 188.09 (+28.5 pct) (-21.1 pct) EPS 15.80 yen 12.02 yen EPS Diluted 15.78 yen 12.00 yen Ann Div 16.00 yen 13.00 yen 16.00 yen -Q2 Div 7.00 yen 6.00 yen 8.00 yen -Q4 Div 9.00 yen 7.00 yen 8.00 yen NOTE - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc is a holding company formed on Oct. 1, 2005, through the merger of Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group Inc. and UFJ Holdings Inc. Year-ago results do not include figures for UFJ Holdings.. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.