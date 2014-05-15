(Company corrects forecast period to year to Mar 31, 2015) May 14 (Reuters)- Zigexn Co.,Ltd. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 1.93 1.17 2.72 (+64.4 pct) (+117.9 pct) (+41.0 pct) Operating 925 mln 591 mln 1.20 (+56.5 pct) (+160.3 pct) (+31.2 pct) Recurring 906 mln 591 mln 1.20 (+53.3 pct) (+160.1 pct) (+33.9 pct) Net 536 mln 356 mln 631 mln (+50.3 pct) (+198.0 pct) (+17.7 pct) EPS 10.58 yen 7.28 yen 12.21 yen EPS Diluted 10.16 yen Ann Div nil nil nil -Q2 Div nil nil nil -Q4 Div nil nil nil NOTE - Zigexn Co.,Ltd. . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .