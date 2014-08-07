BRIEF-Microsoft expects unearned revenue between $26.8 bln and $27 bln for Q4 - Conf Call
* Microsoft CEO says crossed a major milestone with more than 100 million monthly active users of Office 365 commercial
(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change) Aug 7 (Reuters)- Fuji Soft Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Dec 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 75.21 69.86 149.20 (-0.6 pct) Operating 3.94 4.14 8.30 (+3.2 pct) Recurring 4.16 4.73 8.50 (+26.5 pct) Net 2.21 2.44 4.80 (+66.2 pct) EPS 70.93 yen 78.41 yen 154.15 yen EPS Diluted 70.84 yen 78.24 yen Ann Div 21.00 yen 28.00 yen -Q2 div 14.00 yen 14.00 yen -Q4 div 7.00 yen 14.00 yen NOTE - Fuji Soft Inc is a software development company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
April 27 Microsoft Corp slightly missed Wall Street's average revenue estimate for the latest quarter on Thursday, as sales of its Surface tablets and laptops slumped in the face of revamped competition in the personal computer market.