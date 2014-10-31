(Adds EPS diluted) Oct 31 (Reuters)- Wacoal Holdings Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 96.19 98.52 196.00 (-2.4 pct) (+8.4 pct) (+1.1 pct) Operating 8.40 9.58 13.50 (-12.3 pct) (+12.4 pct) (-2.6 pct) Pretax 10.12 10.07 15.40 (+0.5 pct) (+19.1 pct) (+2.4 pct) Net 6.53 6.44 10.50 (+1.5 pct) (+24.8 pct) (+3.9 pct) EPS 46.37 yen 45.69 yen 74.55 yen EPS Diluted 45.25 yen 45.60 yen Ann Div 33.00 yen 30.00 yen -Q2 Div -Q4 Div 33.00 yen NOTE - Wacoal Holdings Corp is a top-ranked maker of women's underwear. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.