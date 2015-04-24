BRIEF-SAMURAI&J PARTNERS unit to sell property
* Says its unit to sell a Tokyo-based property and proceeds to be used for business operation fund
(Adds company forecast) Apr 24 (Reuters)- Vector Inc PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended 3 months to NEXT Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 June 30, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Revenues 1.80 2.14 350 mln (-16.2 pct) (-13.6 pct) (-19.3 pct) Operating loss 31 mln loss 250 mln loss 65 mln Recurring loss 20 mln loss 242 mln loss 65 mln Net loss 29 mln loss 302 mln loss 66 mln EPS loss 2.16 yen loss 21.95 yen loss 4.78 yen Ann Div NIL NIL -Q2 Div NIL NIL -Q4 Div NIL NIL NOTE - Vector Inc is an application service provider which operates a popular Web site for downloading software. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. (Reporting By Eiko Ochi)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, May 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating of Indonesia's largest independent tower operator, PT Profesional Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Protelindo) at 'BBB-'. Simultaneously, Fitch Ratings Indonesia has also affirmed the National Long-Term Rating and national senior unsecured rating at 'AAA(idn)'. The Outlook on the ratings is Stable. A full list of rating actions is