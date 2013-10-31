Oct 31 (Reuters)-
Kyocera Corp
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
6 months ended 6 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2013 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2014
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULT FORECAST
Sales 699.66 608.43 1.43 trln
(+15.0 pct) (+0.7 pct) (+11.7 pct)
Operating 58.20 25.89 140.00
(+124.8 pct) (-61.8 pct) (+82.0 pct)
Pretax 69.05 35.73 150.00
(+93.3 pct) (-52.7 pct) (+48.0 pct)
Net 42.93 25.37 96.00
(+69.2 pct) (-45.8 pct) (+44.4 pct)
EPS 117.02 yen 69.15 yen 261.67 yen
EPS Diluted 117.02 yen 69.15 yen
Ann Div 120.00 yen
-Q2 Div 80.00 yen 60.00 yen
-Q4 Div 60.00 yen 40.00 yen
NOTE - Kyocera Corp is a major comprehensive ceramic maker,
highly competitive in ceramic IC packages and
capacitors.
