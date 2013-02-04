BRIEF-Uni-Select acquires The Parts Alliance
* Uni-Select acquires The Parts Alliance, a leading and rapidly growing automotive aftermarket parts distributor in the UK
Feb 4 (Reuters)- Hitachi Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2012 Dec 31, 2011 Mar 31, 2013 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 6.47 trln 6.84 trln 8.90 trln (-5.4 pct) (+1.1 pct) (-7.9 pct) Operating 231.94 265.73 420.00 (-12.7 pct) (-21.4 pct) (+1.9 pct) Pretax 175.68 216.99 330.00 (-19.0 pct) (-41.5 pct) (-40.8 pct) Net 94.39 124.14 225.00 (-24.0 pct) (-56.4 pct) (-45.5 pct) Net 50.36 85.23 150.00 (-40.9 pct) (-61.3 pct) (-56.8 pct) EPS 10.80 yen 18.87 yen 32.17 yen EPS Diluted 10.42 yen 17.64 yen Ann Div 8.00 yen -Q2 Div 5.00 yen 3.00 yen -Q4 Div 5.00 yen NOTE - Hitachi Ltd is a comprehensive manufacturer of electrical machinery, with semiconductors and computers as mainstays. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
* Euro zone manufacturing grows at fastest rate in more than 6 yrs * Palladium retreats from four-week highs hit on Wednesday (Adds quotes, updates prices, adds LONDON dateline) By Eric Onstad LONDON, June 1 Gold dipped on Thursday, pressured by a slightly firmer dollar, but many investors were on the sidelines ahead of key U.S. data that is expected to provide further clues about whether rates will rise this month. "We are getting important data today and tomor