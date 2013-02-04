PRECIOUS-Gold dips on firmer dollar ahead of U.S. jobs data

* Euro zone manufacturing grows at fastest rate in more than 6 yrs * Palladium retreats from four-week highs hit on Wednesday (Adds quotes, updates prices, adds LONDON dateline) By Eric Onstad LONDON, June 1 Gold dipped on Thursday, pressured by a slightly firmer dollar, but many investors were on the sidelines ahead of key U.S. data that is expected to provide further clues about whether rates will rise this month. "We are getting important data today and tomor