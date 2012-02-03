(Adds figures for latest forecast) Feb 3 (Reuters) - MIXI CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 9.53 9.70 13.00-14.00 (-1.7 pct) (+33.2 pct) Operating 1.39 2.77 1.60-2.50 (-50.0 pct) (+8.2 pct) Recurring 1.23 2.58 1.30-2.30 (-52.5 pct) (+2.9 pct) Net 474 mln 1.24 500 mln-1.10 (-61.6 pct) (-1.9 pct) EPS Y3,158.21 Y7,994.13 Y3,334.01-Y7,334.82 Diluted Y3,151.57 Y7,957.58 EPS Annual div Y1,000.00 NOTE - Mixi Inc is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2121.TK1.