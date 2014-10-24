("Net*" in table is net profit attributable to shareholders)
Hitachi Ltd
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 Months to 6 Months to
Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2014
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST
Sales 4.49 trln 4.45 trln
Operating 214.00 185.00
PreTax 209.00 165.00
Net 144.00 105.00
Net* 91.00 60.00
NOTE - Hitachi Ltd is a comprehensive manufacturer of
electrical machinery, with semiconductors and computers as
mainstays.
(Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by
the U.S. securities
and Exchange Commission.)
