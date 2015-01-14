(Corrects forecast period as follows because of accounting period change) Jan 14 (Reuters)- Welcia Holdings Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Nov 30, 2014 Nov 30, 2013 Feb 28, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 93.85 85.04 192.20 (+10.4 pct) (+8.4 pct) Operating 2.18 3.23 7.25 (-32.5 pct) (+37.8 pct) Recurring 2.53 3.36 7.97 (-24.7 pct) (+33.3 pct) Net 1.69 1.83 4.32 (-7.5 pct) (+3.6 pct) EPS 38.37 yen 48.52 yen 98.17 yen EPS Diluted 38.34 yen Ann Div 65.00 yen 19.00 yen -Q2 div 32.50 yen -Q4 div 32.50 yen 19.00 yen NOTE - Welcia Holdings Co Ltd . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.