Welcia Holdings Co Ltd
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Nov 30, 2014 Nov 30, 2013 Feb 28, 2015
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Sales 93.85 85.04 192.20
(+10.4 pct) (+8.4 pct)
Operating 2.18 3.23 7.25
(-32.5 pct) (+37.8 pct)
Recurring 2.53 3.36 7.97
(-24.7 pct) (+33.3 pct)
Net 1.69 1.83 4.32
(-7.5 pct) (+3.6 pct)
EPS 38.37 yen 48.52 yen 98.17 yen
EPS Diluted 38.34 yen
Ann Div 65.00 yen 19.00 yen
-Q2 div 32.50 yen
-Q4 div 32.50 yen 19.00 yen
NOTE - Welcia Holdings Co Ltd .
