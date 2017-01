May 12 (Reuters)- Pioneer Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 498.05 451.84 515.00 243.00 (+10.2 pct) (+3.5 pct) (+3.4 pct) (+2.8 pct) Operating 11.17 6.00 12.50 3.00 (+86.2 pct) (-52.1 pct) (+11.9 pct) (+427.2 pct) Recurring 5.11 812 mln 7.50 500 mln (+529.4 pct) (-91.8 pct) (+46.7 pct) Net 531 mln loss 19.55 2.00 loss 1.50 (+276.6 pct) EPS 1.49 yen loss 60.90 yen 5.45 yen loss 4.09 yen Ann Div nil nil nil -Q2 Div nil nil nil -Q4 Div nil nil nil NOTE - Pioneer Corp is a major maker of high-end audio equipment and car audio. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.