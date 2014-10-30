(Adds EPS diluted) Oct 30 (Reuters)- Fuji Film Holdings Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 1.18 trln 1.17 trln 2.46 trln (+0.7 pct) (+10.6 pct) (+0.8 pct) Operating 71.60 57.40 160.00 (+24.7 pct) (+35.7 pct) (+13.6 pct) Pretax 75.81 62.52 160.00 (+21.3 pct) (+89.6 pct) (+1.8 pct) Net 40.55 31.47 85.00 (+28.9 pct) (+200.4 pct) (+4.9 pct) EPS 84.13 yen 65.30 yen 176.36 yen EPS Diluted 83.89 yen 65.13 yen Ann Div 50.00 yen 50.00 yen -Q2 Div 25.00 yen 20.00 yen -Q4 Div 30.00 yen NOTE - Fuji Film Holdings Corp is a top-ranked photo film maker in Japan. Also produces AV tapes and other magnetic media products. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.