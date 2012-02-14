(Corrects reporting period.)
Feb 14 (Reuters) -
JUKI
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended Year ended Year to
Dec 31, 2011 Mar 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales
65.33 89.60 101.50
(+57.3 pct)
Operating 815 mln 785 mln 2.60
Recurring 1.37 1.17 2.60
Net 726 mln 2.47 1.60 EPS
Y5.62 Y19.09 Y12.38
Annual div Y3.00 Y3.00 -
NOTE - Juki Corp is a major maker of industrial sewing
machines
