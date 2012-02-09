Aldi fires $3.4 bln shot in U.S. supermarket wars
CHICAGO, June 11 German grocery chain Aldi Inc said on Sunday it would invest $3.4 billion to expand its U.S. store base to 2,500 by 2022, raising the stakes for rivals caught in a price war.
Corrects year earlier period to 9M ended Dec 31,2010. Feb 9 (Reuters) - FUJIYA CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended 9M ended Year to Six months to Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Dec 31, 2012 Jun 30, 2012 RESULTS RESULTS COMPANY COMPANY FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 87.64 62.08 90.50 43.00 (+3.3 pct) (+2.1 pct) Operating 1.04 loss 184 mln 1.80 200 mln (+72.7 pct) (+9.0 pct) Recurring 1.82 580 mln 2.50 400 mln (+37.7 pct) (+18.0 pct) Net 544 mln 379 mln 2.00 200 mln (+267.1 pct) EPS Y2.11 Y1.47 Y7.76 Y0.78 Annual div nil NOTE - Fujiya Co Ltd is a major confectioner For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2211.TK1.
LONDON, June 11 Iran has sent four cargo planes of food to Qatar and plans to provide 100 tonnes of fruit and vegetable every day, Iranian officials said, amid concerns of shortages after Qatar's biggest suppliers severed ties with the import-dependent country.