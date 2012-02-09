Corrects year earlier period to 9M ended Dec 31,2010. Feb 9 (Reuters) - FUJIYA CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended 9M ended Year to Six months to Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Dec 31, 2012 Jun 30, 2012 RESULTS RESULTS COMPANY COMPANY FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 87.64 62.08 90.50 43.00 (+3.3 pct) (+2.1 pct) Operating 1.04 loss 184 mln 1.80 200 mln (+72.7 pct) (+9.0 pct) Recurring 1.82 580 mln 2.50 400 mln (+37.7 pct) (+18.0 pct) Net 544 mln 379 mln 2.00 200 mln (+267.1 pct) EPS Y2.11 Y1.47 Y7.76 Y0.78 Annual div nil NOTE - Fujiya Co Ltd is a major confectioner For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2211.TK1.