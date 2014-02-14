BRIEF-Navinfo in strategic agreements with Visteon's unit, Beijing BDStar
* Says it signs strategic agreement with Visteon International Holdings' Shanghai subsidiary on areas including autopilot and big data
(Adds company forecast) Feb 13 (Reuters)- NEXON Co.,Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2012 Dec 31, 2014 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 155.34 108.39 42.03 - 45.66 (+43.3 pct) (-5.3 - +2.9 pct) Operating 50.71 47.27 15.62 - 18.70 (+7.3 pct) (-24.6 - -9.7 pct) Pretax 48.65 43.32 16.10 - 19.18 (+12.3 pct) -28.7 - -15.1 pct) Net 30.13 28.28 12.13 - 14.48 (+6.5 pct) (-19.9 - -4.4 pct) EPS Basic 68.83 yen 65.37 yen 27.60 - 32.90 EPS Diluted 67.70 yen 63.68 yen Ann Div 10.00 yen 5.00 yen 10.00 yen -Q2 Div 5.00 yen nil 5.00 yen -Q4 Div 5.00 yen 5.00 yen 5.00 yen NOTE - NEXON Co.,Ltd . (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. *Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
BEIJING, April 19 Ant Financial, the payment affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, has acquired Singapore-based payment service helloPay Group, part of the Chinese firm's drive to boost its Alipay brand and presence in Southeast Asia.