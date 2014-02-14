(Adds company forecast) Feb 13 (Reuters)- NEXON Co.,Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2012 Dec 31, 2014 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 155.34 108.39 42.03 - 45.66 (+43.3 pct) (-5.3 - +2.9 pct) Operating 50.71 47.27 15.62 - 18.70 (+7.3 pct) (-24.6 - -9.7 pct) Pretax 48.65 43.32 16.10 - 19.18 (+12.3 pct) -28.7 - -15.1 pct) Net 30.13 28.28 12.13 - 14.48 (+6.5 pct) (-19.9 - -4.4 pct) EPS Basic 68.83 yen 65.37 yen 27.60 - 32.90 EPS Diluted 67.70 yen 63.68 yen Ann Div 10.00 yen 5.00 yen 10.00 yen -Q2 Div 5.00 yen nil 5.00 yen -Q4 Div 5.00 yen 5.00 yen 5.00 yen NOTE - NEXON Co.,Ltd . (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. *Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.