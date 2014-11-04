(Adds company forecast) Oct 31 (Reuters)- IREP Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Sep 30, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 53.62 47.39 55.00 - 58.00 (+13.1 pct) (+25.5 pct) (+2.6 - +8.2 pct) Operating 512 mln 950 mln 520 mln - 650 mln (-46.0 pct) (+3.0 pct) (+1.4 - +26.7 pct) Recurring 509 mln 967 mln (-47.3 pct) (+3.9 pct) Net 314 mln 584 mln 280 mln - 360 mln (-46.2 pct) (+0.9 pct) (-11.0 - +14.5 pct) EPS 11.47 yen 21.35 yen 10.20 yen - 13.12 yen EPS Diluted 11.34 yen 21.10 yen Ann Div 1.50 yen 3.00 yen 1.50 yen -Q2 Div nil nil nil -Q4 Div 1.50 yen 3.00 yen 1.50 yen NOTE - IREP Co Ltd . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.