BRIEF-Monnari Trade Q1 net result turns to loss of 0.6 mln zlotys
* REPORTS THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 53.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 52.6 Million ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
(Corrects accounting period as follows because of accounting period change) May 6 Tofuku Flour Mills Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Mar 31, 2016 Mar 31, 2016 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.80 1.56 Operating 20 mln 14 mln Recurring 35 mln 15 mln Net 35 mln 12 mln EPS 3.50 yen 1.20 yen NOTE - Tofuku Flour Mills Co Ltd. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=2006.FU
May 19Lawton Development Co Ltd : * Says it elects Gao Song as chairman Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/WlAvzq Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)