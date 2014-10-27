(Adds company forecast) Oct 27 (Reuters)- AnGes MG Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Dec 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 281 mln 391 mln 750 mln - 850 mln (-28.0 pct) (+8.1 pct) Operating loss 2.05 loss 946 mln loss 2.60 - loss 2.40 Recurring loss 2.12 loss 946 mln loss 2.60 - loss 2.40 Net loss 2.09 loss 971 mln loss 2.60 - loss 2.40 EPS loss 63.45 yen loss 32.78 yen loss 68.17 yen - loss 62.93 yen Ann Div nil nil -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div nil nil NOTE - AnGes MG Inc is engaged in research and development of pharmaceutical products. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.