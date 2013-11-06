(Adds company forecast)
Nov 6 (Reuters)-
Impress Holdings, Inc
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2013 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2014
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Sales 5.02 5.50 10.40 - 10.60
(-8.7 pct) (-1.5 pct)
Operating loss 134 mln 144 mln
(-1.9 pct)
Recurring loss 128 mln 108 mln loss 50 mln - 50 mln
(-5.7 pct)
Net loss 174 mln 131 mln loss 100 mln - 30 mln
(-45.6 pct)
EPS loss 5.10 yen 3.71 yen loss 2.92 yen - 0.88 yen
Ann Div 0.80 yen
-Q2 div
-Q4 div 0.80 yen
NOTE - Impress Holdings, Inc is a publisher of Internet-related magazines.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.