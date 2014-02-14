BRIEF-Navinfo in strategic agreements with Visteon's unit, Beijing BDStar
* Says it signs strategic agreement with Visteon International Holdings' Shanghai subsidiary on areas including autopilot and big data
(Adds company forecast) Feb 13 (Reuters)- Nextgen Inc PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2012 Dec 31, 2014 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 2.06 2.11 1.95 - 2.35 (-2.4 pct) (+8.3 pct) (-5.4 - +14.0 pct) Operating 44 mln 88 mln 50 mln - 100 mln (-50.3 pct) (+1.1 pct) (+13.5 - +126.9 pct) Recurring 34 mln 83 mln 40 mln - 95 mln (-58.1 pct) (+6.5 pct) (+14.6 - +172.1 pct) Net 38 mln 83 mln 20 mln - 75 mln (-53.8 pct) (+21.3 pct) (-48.4 - +93.5 pct) EPS 19.86 yen 43.26 yen 10.21 yen - 38.30 yen EPS Diluted 19.75 yen 42.76 yen Ann Div nil nil nil -Q2 Div nil nil -Q4 Div nil nil nil NOTE - Nextgen Inc . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
BEIJING, April 19 Ant Financial, the payment affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, has acquired Singapore-based payment service helloPay Group, part of the Chinese firm's drive to boost its Alipay brand and presence in Southeast Asia.