(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change) Feb 6 (Reuters)- Cookpad Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 8 months ended Year ended Year to NEXT Dec 31, 2014 Apr 30, 2014 Dec 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 6.70 6.57 Operating 2.68 3.13 Recurring 2.65 3.15 Net 1.52 1.87 EPS 45.57 yen 56.62 yen EPS Diluted 44.93 yen 55.92 yen Ann Div 12.00 yen 12.00 yen -Q2 Div NIL NIL -Q4 Div 12.00 yen 12.00 yen NOTE - Cookpad Inc . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.