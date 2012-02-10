(Repeat the table as follows) Feb 10 (Reuters) - WAKOU SHOKUHIN PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2011 Dec 31, 2011 LATEST LATEST RESULTS FORECAST Sales 4.44 5.56 Operating 276 mln 160 mln Recurring 284 mln 175 mln Net 165 mln 90 mln EPS Y20.23 Y10.95 Annual div Y5.00 NOTE - Wakou Shokuhin Co Ltd manufactures noodle soups For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2813.TK1.