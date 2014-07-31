Jul 31 (Reuters)- Makita Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2014 Jun 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 101.75 90.76 385.00 (+12.1 pct) (+21.1 pct) (+0.5 pct) Operating 17.56 10.67 59.50 (+64.5 pct) (-10.9 pct) (+8.4 pct) Pretax 17.24 11.12 59.80 (+55.1 pct) (+9.5 pct) (+5.0 pct) Net 11.70 7.82 39.80 (+49.7 pct) (+11.8 pct) (+3.5 pct) EPS 86.20 yen 57.57 yen 293.21 yen Ann Div 91.00 yen -Q2 Div 18.00 yen 18.00 yen -Q4 Div 73.00 yen NOTE - Makita Corp is a major electric tool maker. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.