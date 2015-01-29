Jan 29 (Reuters)- NEC Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 2.00 trln 2.08 trln 3.00 trln (-3.9 pct) (-4.0 pct) (-1.4 pct) Operating 35.64 23.74 120.00 (+50.1 pct) (-66.9 pct) (+13.0 pct) Recurring 36.38 5.49 90.00 (+562.6 pct) (-89.4 pct) (+30.1 pct) Net 22.76 loss 15.09 35.00 (+3.7 pct) EPS 8.76 yen loss 5.81 yen 13.47 yen Ann Div 4.00 yen 4.00 yen -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div 4.00 yen 4.00 yen NOTE - NEC Corp is a major computer and electronics parts maker. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.