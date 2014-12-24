(Adds year ago EPS) Dec 24 (Reuters)- Hiday Hidaka Corp PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Nov 30, 2014 Nov 30, 2013 Feb 28, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 25.67 23.75 34.56 (+8.1 pct) (+8.1 pct) (+8.0 pct) Operating 3.22 2.90 3.90 (+11.0 pct) (-4.1 pct) (+4.2 pct) Recurring 3.20 2.89 3.85 (+10.7 pct) (-4.1 pct) (+3.9 pct) Net 1.87 1.68 2.20 (+11.4 pct) (-3.5 pct) (+2.9 pct) EPS 112.27 yen  100.75 yen 131.85 yen Ann Div 36.00 yen 36.00 yen -Q2 div 18.00 yen 18.00 yen -Q4 div 18.00 yen 18.00 yen NOTE - Hiday Hidaka Corp . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .