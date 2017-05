Apr 30 (Reuters)- Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 515.30 528.73 2.27 trln (-2.5 pct) (+1.5 pct) (+3.4 pct) Operating 26.26 30.05 139.00 (-12.6 pct) (+24.4 pct) (+21.3 pct) Recurring 25.63 28.60 122.00 (-10.4 pct) (+21.7 pct) (+29.5 pct) Net 13.38 11.10 62.00 (+20.5 pct) (-79.6 pct) (+91.4 pct) EPS 14.66 yen 11.95 yen 67.94 yen EPS Diluted 14.66 yen 11.90 yen Ann Div 38.00 yen 38.00 yen -Q2 div 19.00 yen 19.00 yen -Q4 div 19.00 yen 19.00 yen NOTE - Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd is a major beer brewer. Diversified into soft drinks, dairy foods and pharmaceuticals. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.