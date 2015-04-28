Apr 28 (Reuters)- Honda Motor Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 12.65 trln 11.84 trln (+6.8 pct) (+19.9 pct) Operating 651.68 750.28 685.00 (-13.1 pct) (+37.7 pct) Pretax 689.61 728.94 805.00 (-5.4 pct) (+49.1 pct) Net 522.76 574.11 525.00 (-8.9 pct) (+56.4 pct) EPS EPS Basic 290.06 yen 318.54 yen Ann Div 88.00 yen 82.00 yen 88.00 yen -Q1 Div 22.00 yen 20.00 yen 22.00 yen -Q2 Div 22.00 yen 20.00 yen 22.00 yen -Q3 Div 22.00 yen 22.00 yen -Q4 Div 22.00 yen 22.00 yen 22.00 yen NOTE - Honda Motor Co Ltd is a major car, motorcycle manufacturer. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) Accounting policy for forecast is IFRS. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.