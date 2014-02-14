(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change)
Feb 14 (Reuters)-
Aeon Financial Service Co., Ltd.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Dec 31, 2013 Nov 20, 2012 Mar 31, 2014
LATEST LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Revenues 205.68 265.00
Operating
Recurring 24.43 20.71 44.00
(+23.4 pct)
Net 10.34 9.02 23.80
(+72.6 pct)
EPS 52.79 yen 62.12 yen 116.33 yen
EPS Diluted 49.61 yen 55.03 yen
Ann Div 50.00 yen 60.00 yen
-Q2 div 25.00 yen 20.00 yen
-Q4 div 25.00 yen 35.00 yen
NOTE - Aeon Financial Service Co., Ltd. is a consumer credit company
affiliated to major retail group Aeon.
