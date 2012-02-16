(Resend the table as follows) Feb 16 (Reuters) - RAQUALIA PHARMA PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Dec 31, 2012 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales 684 mln 1.19 1.64-2.18 (-42.3 pct) Operating loss 1.92 loss 1.35 loss 1.67-loss 1.17 Recurring loss 1.91 loss 1.30 loss 1.65-loss 1.15 Net loss 1.92 loss 1.31 loss 1.70-loss 1.20 EPS loss Y172.85 loss Y261,094.08 loss Y128.20-loss Y90.64 Annual div nil nil nil NOTE - RaQualia Pharma Inc is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4579.TK1.