Jan 30 (Reuters)- Canon Inc PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Dec 31, 2012 Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2013 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 2.11 trln 2.16 trln (-2.2 pct) (-6.7 pct) Operating 198.70 246.91 (-19.5 pct) (+2.7 pct) Pretax 235.73 282.05 (-16.4 pct) (+2.7 pct) Net 157.65 173.20 (-9.0 pct) (+13.6 pct) EPS 134.32 yen 142.45 yen EPS Diluted 134.32 yen 142.45 yen NOTE - Canon Inc is a top-ranked maker of PC printers. Also globally known for Canon brand cameras. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.