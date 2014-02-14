(Corrects forecast period as follows because of accounting period change) Feb 14 (Reuters)- Hiramatsu Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months ended Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 3.21 3.24 5.92 (-0.9 pct) (-0.1 pct) Operating 1.01 887 mln 1.50 (+13.3 pct) (+26.9 pct) Recurring 993 mln 900 mln 1.53 (+10.4 pct) (+29.9 pct) Net 626 mln 553 mln 947 mln (+13.3 pct) (+41.2 pct) EPS 16.59 yen 12.87 yen 25.10 yen EPS Diluted 16.31 yen 12.67 yen Ann Div 14.00 yen 7.53 yen -Q2 div 5.75 yen -Q4 div 8.25 yen 7.53 yen NOTE - Hiramatsu Inc operates French restaurant chains. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.