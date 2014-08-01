BRIEF-American Savings Bank Q1 net income of $15.8 mln
* Net income of $15.8 million for q1 of 2017 compared to $12.7 million in q1 of 2016
Aug 1 (Reuters)- Suzuki Motor Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2014 Jun 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 710.40 675.80 3.00 trln (+5.1 pct) (+4.8 pct) (+2.1 pct) Operating 50.92 44.09 188.00 (+15.5 pct) (+23.7 pct) (+0.1 pct) Recurring 59.31 47.18 198.00 (+25.7 pct) (+17.3 pct) (+0.1 pct) Net 37.53 27.03 115.00 (+38.8 pct) (+10.5 pct) (+7.0 pct) EPS 66.89 yen 48.19 yen 205.00 yen EPS Diluted 66.88 yen 48.18 yen Ann Div 24.00 yen 24.00 yen -Q2 div 10.00 yen 10.00 yen -Q4 div 14.00 yen 14.00 yen NOTE - Suzuki Motor Corp is an automaker strong in minicars and motorcycles. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
April 28 Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said on Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its lung cancer drug, almost three months after the company acquired the drug's developer, Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc.