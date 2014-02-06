(Adds percent change figure (-3.1 pct) for year ago net profit and dividend) Feb 6 (Reuters)- Aucfan Co., Ltd. PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2012 Sep 30, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 229 mln 171 mln 1.00 (+33.4 pct) (+33.5 pct) Operating 87 mln 79 mln 401 mln (+10.1 pct) (+30.9 pct) Recurring 96 mln 79 mln 400 mln (+21.8 pct) (+32.5 pct) Net 59 mln 61 mln 242 mln (-3.1 pct) (+14.4 pct) EPS 6.30 yen 8.94 yen 25.80 yen EPS Diluted 5.89 yen Ann Div nil -Q2 div nil -Q4 div nil NOTE - Aucfan Co., Ltd. . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.