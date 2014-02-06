(Adds percent change figure (-3.1 pct) for year ago net profit and dividend)
Aucfan Co., Ltd.
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended Year to
Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2012 Sep 30, 2014
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Sales 229 mln 171 mln 1.00
(+33.4 pct) (+33.5 pct)
Operating 87 mln 79 mln 401 mln
(+10.1 pct) (+30.9 pct)
Recurring 96 mln 79 mln 400 mln
(+21.8 pct) (+32.5 pct)
Net 59 mln 61 mln 242 mln
(-3.1 pct) (+14.4 pct)
EPS 6.30 yen 8.94 yen 25.80 yen
EPS Diluted 5.89 yen
Ann Div nil
-Q2 div nil
-Q4 div nil
NOTE - Aucfan Co., Ltd. .
