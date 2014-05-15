BRIEF-Zemaitijos decides to distribute company's profit of 2016 and to allocate EUR 0.10 of dividends to one share.
* Says on April 14 it was decided to distribute company's profit of 2016 and to allocate 0.10 euro of dividends to one share.
(Corrects accounting item to operating from revenues) May 15 (Reuters)- TPR Co., Ltd. PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 41.98 40.01 (+4.9 pct) (-0.5 pct) Operating 5.41 3.30 (+64.1 pct) (-14.5 pct) Recurring 8.63 5.62 (+53.7 pct) (+5.3 pct) Net 5.30 4.04 (+31.3 pct) (+13.8 pct) EPS 150.53 yen 114.97 yen EPS Diluted 150.29 yen 114.83 yen Ann Div 26.00 yen 24.00 yen 32.00 yen -Q2 Div 13.00 yen 12.00 yen 15.00 yen -Q4 Div 13.00 yen 12.00 yen 17.00 yen NOTE - TPR Co., Ltd. is a big automobile parts maker, holding a major share in global cylinder liner market. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .
