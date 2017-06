(Resend the table as follows) Feb 15 (Reuters) - TOKYO LITHMATIC PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Dec 31, 2012 Jun 30, 2012 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 13.65 13.29 14.20 6.80 (+2.7 pct) (-0.1 pct) (+4.0 pct) (+7.3 pct) Operating 288 mln 282 mln 270 mln loss 10 mln (+2.0 pct) (-7.4 pct) (+12.9 pct) Recurring 318 mln 339 mln 340 mln 20 mln (-6.4 pct) (+5.7 pct) (+353.0 pct) Net loss 16 mln prft 266 mln loss 220 mln loss 530 mln (+15.9 pct) EPS loss Y1.67 prft Y27.03 loss Y18.51 loss Y45.21 NOTE - Tokyo Lithmatic Corp is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7861.TK1.