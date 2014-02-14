(Adds company forecast) Feb 14 (Reuters)- Gree Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2012 Jun 30, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 67.95 77.34 99.00 (-12.1 pct) (+7.5 pct) (-14.1 pct) Operating 18.93 30.01 27.00 (-36.9 pct) (-23.4 pct) (-33.9 pct) Recurring 20.78 31.58 28.50 (-34.2 pct) (-19.0 pct) (-34.8 pct) Net 9.83 18.12 14.50 (-45.8 pct) (-18.3 pct) 62.38 yen EPS 42.37 yen 77.68 yen EPS Diluted 41.28 yen 75.17 yen Ann Div 14.00 yen -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div 14.00 yen NOTE - Gree Inc . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .