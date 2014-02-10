(Adds company forecast)
Feb 7 (Reuters)-
Nexyz Corp
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended Year to
Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2012 Sep 30, 2014
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Sales 1.77 1.70 7.80 - 8.50
(+4.6 pct) (-10.3 pct) (+3.8 - +13.1 pct)
Operating loss 64 mln loss 120 mln 500 mln - 600 mln
(+24.5 - +49.4 pct)
Recurring loss 56 mln loss 115 mln 500 mln - 600 mln
(+22.9 - +47.5 pct)
Net loss 91 mln loss 102 mln 250 mln - 300 mln
(-81.4 - -77.7 pct)
EPS loss 7.18 yen loss 8.09 yen 19.72 yen - 23.67 yen
Ann Div 5.00 yen 5.00 yen
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div 5.00 yen 5.00 yen
NOTE - Nexyz Corp runs sales agencies and advertising operations for satellite broadcasting
service providers.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.