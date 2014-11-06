(Adds company forecast) Nov 6 (Reuters)- D.A. Consortium Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended 9 months to Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Dec 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 57.05 48.33 86.81 - 87.65 (+18.0 pct) (+9.8 pct) (+14.8 - +15.9 pct) Operating 1.10 637 mln 1.51 - 1.76 (+72.3 pct) (-20.2 pct) (+16.9 - +35.7 pct) Recurring 1.11 654 mln 1.59 - 1.83 (+68.8 pct) (-22.3 pct) (+21.5 - +40.1 pct) Net 572 mln 1.01 666 mln - 729 mln (-43.3 pct) (+275.6 pct) (-41.0 - -35.5 pct) EPS 11.80 yen 20.79 yen 13.71 yen - 15.01 yen EPS Diluted 11.67 yen 20.61 yen Ann Div 6.00 yen -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div 6.00 yen NOTE - D.A. Consortium Inc is an Internet advertising firm. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.