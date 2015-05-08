(Adds company forecast) May 8 (Reuters)- Golf Digest Online Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 3.70 16.50 - 17.60 (+2.9 - +9.8 pct) Operating loss 33 mln 550 mln - 700 mln (+24.0 - +57.8 pct) Recurring loss 32 mln 510 mln - 660 mln (+16.7 - +51.0 pct) Net loss 34 mln 210 mln - 310 mln (+16.3 - +71.7 pct) EPS loss 2.26 yen 13.73 yen - 20.27 yen Ann Div 2.50 yen 3.50 yen -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div 2.50 yen 3.50 yen NOTE - Golf Digest Online Inc . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.