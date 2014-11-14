(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change) Nov 14 (Reuters)- Hanaten Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended Year ended Year to NEXT Sep 30, 2014 Mar 31, 2014 Sep 30, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 21.22 43.82 50.80 25.94 (+34.9 pct) Operating 301 mln 2.72 2.49 1.36 (+27.9 pct) Recurring 219 mln 2.50 2.41 1.31 (+34.8 pct) Net 108 mln 1.47 1.55 830 mln (+26.3 pct) EPS 5.38 yen 81.45 yen 82.98 yen 45.00 yen EPS Diluted 4.15 yen 62.71 yen Ann Div 3.00 yen 10.00 yen 6.00 yen -Q2 Div nil 3.00 yen -Q4 Div 3.00 yen 10.00 yen 3.00 yen NOTE - Hanaten Co Ltd is a major retailer of used cars. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.