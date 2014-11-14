(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change)
Nov 14 (Reuters)-
Hanaten Co Ltd
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended Year ended Year to NEXT
Sep 30, 2014 Mar 31, 2014 Sep 30, 2015 YEAR
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST
Sales 21.22 43.82 50.80 25.94
(+34.9 pct)
Operating 301 mln 2.72 2.49 1.36
(+27.9 pct)
Recurring 219 mln 2.50 2.41 1.31
(+34.8 pct)
Net 108 mln 1.47 1.55 830 mln
(+26.3 pct)
EPS 5.38 yen 81.45 yen 82.98 yen 45.00 yen
EPS Diluted 4.15 yen 62.71 yen
Ann Div 3.00 yen 10.00 yen 6.00 yen
-Q2 Div nil 3.00 yen
-Q4 Div 3.00 yen 10.00 yen 3.00 yen
NOTE - Hanaten Co Ltd is a major retailer of used cars.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.