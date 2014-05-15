(Adds company forecast) May 15 (Reuters)- ASJ Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 1.37 1.33 1.40 - 1.55 (+2.5 pct) (+0.6 pct) (+2.6 - +13.6 pct) Operating 4 mln 40 mln loss 50 mln - 0 mln (-89.8 pct) (-43.4 pct) Recurring 8 mln 48 mln loss 50 mln - 0 mln (-83.1 pct) (-34.8 pct) Net loss 95 mln 23 mln loss 50 mln - 0 mln (-47.3 pct) EPS loss 14.94 yen 3.72 yen loss 7.87 yen - 0.00 yen Ann Div 2.00 yen 200.00 yen -Q2 Div nil nil -Q4 Div 2.00 yen 200.00 yen NOTE - ASJ Inc provides Internet server-related services. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. (Reporting By Eiko Ochi)