May 12 (Reuters)- Bank of Yokohama Ltd PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Revenues 245.65 248.20 (-1.0 pct) (-2.8 pct) Operating Recurring 92.36 86.40 94.00 46.00 (+6.8 pct) (-0.7 pct) (+1.7 pct) (+0.7 pct) Net 58.75 53.34 61.00 30.00 (+10.1 pct) (+8.5 pct) (+3.8 pct) (-2.1 pct) EPS 45.28 yen 40.16 yen 47.61 yen 23.41 yen EPS Diluted 45.26 yen 40.13 yen Ann Div 12.00 yen 11.00 yen 11.00 yen -Q2 Div 5.50 yen 5.00 yen 5.50 yen -Q4 Div 6.50 yen 6.00 yen 5.50 yen NOTE - Bank of Yokohama Ltd is a major regional bank. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.