Apr 28 (Reuters)- Panasonic Corp PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 4.08 trln 3.92 trln (+4.3 pct) (+1.2 pct) Operating 70.33 37.66 (+86.8 pct) (+33.4 pct) Recurring 145.16 110.52 (+31.3 pct) (+98.3 pct) Net loss 25.94 loss 659.37 EPS loss 11.22 yen loss 285.23 yen Ann Div 13.00 yen nil -Q2 Div 5.00 yen nil -Q4 Div 8.00 yen nil NOTE - Panasonic Corp is one of world's largest consumer electronics makers selling products under 'Panasonic' and 'National' brands, among others. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.