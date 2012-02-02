Feb 2 (Reuters) -
SUMITOMO CORP
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
6.20 trln 6.20 trln 8.50 trln
(-0.0 pct)
Operating 195.10 162.07
(+20.4 pct) Pretax
302.23 243.90 354.00
(+23.9 pct) Net
219.09 179.03 250.00
(+22.4 pct) EPS
Y175.26 Y143.22 Y199.99
Diluted Y175.16 Y143.15
EPS
NOTE - Sumitomo Corp is one of leading general traders.
Highly dependent on steel, chemical and other material
industries
(Figures are reported based on international accounting rules
(IFRS).)
