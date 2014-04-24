Apr 24 (Reuters)- Canon Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 868.31 816.65 3.86 trln (+6.3 pct) (-1.5 pct) (+3.4 pct) Operating 82.64 54.77 365.00 (+50.9 pct) (-33.8 pct) (+8.2 pct) Pretax 79.19 60.26 370.00 (+31.4 pct) (-35.0 pct) (+6.4 pct) Net 47.61 40.91 240.00 (+16.4 pct) (-33.5 pct) (+4.1 pct) EPS 42.11 yen 35.49 yen 213.53 yen EPS Diluted 42.11 yen 35.49 yen Ann Div 130.00 yen -Q2 Div 65.00 yen -Q4 Div 65.00 yen NOTE - Canon Inc is a top-ranked maker of PC printers. Also globally known for Canon brand cameras. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.