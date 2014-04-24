Apr 24 (Reuters)-
Canon Inc
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended Year to
Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2014
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULT FORECAST
Sales 868.31 816.65 3.86 trln
(+6.3 pct) (-1.5 pct) (+3.4 pct)
Operating 82.64 54.77 365.00
(+50.9 pct) (-33.8 pct) (+8.2 pct)
Pretax 79.19 60.26 370.00
(+31.4 pct) (-35.0 pct) (+6.4 pct)
Net 47.61 40.91 240.00
(+16.4 pct) (-33.5 pct) (+4.1 pct)
EPS 42.11 yen 35.49 yen 213.53 yen
EPS Diluted 42.11 yen 35.49 yen
Ann Div 130.00 yen
-Q2 Div 65.00 yen
-Q4 Div 65.00 yen
NOTE - Canon Inc is a top-ranked maker of PC printers. Also globally known for Canon brand cameras.
(Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission.)
