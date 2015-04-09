BRIEF-Ihlas Gazetecilik reports Q1 net profit down at 136,618 lira
* Q1 net profit of 136,618 lira ($38,834.00) versus 781,061 lira year ago
(Adds previous forecast) Apr 9 (Reuters) - Broccoli Co Ltd PARENT- ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full Year to Full Year to Feb 28, 2015 Feb 28, 2015 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 6.26 6.40 - 7.00 Operating 1.47 1.60 - 2.00 Recurring 1.48 1.60 - 2.00 Net 904 mln 1.00 - 1.20 EPS 27.64 yen 30.55 yen - 36.66 yen NOTE - Broccoli Co Ltd wholesales/retails card games and other goods featuring animation characters. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
* Q1 net loss of 1.2 million lira ($340,725.18) versus profit of 436,988 lira year ago