Astellas Pharma Inc.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULT FORECAST
Sales 594.45 544.08 1.21 trln
(+9.3 pct) (+6.1 pct)
Operating 103.19 63.76 210.00
(+61.8 pct) (+12.7 pct)
Pretax 102.67 65.18
(+57.5 pct)
Net 69.98 45.56 154.00
(+53.6 pct) (+16.0 pct)
EPS Basic 31.61 yen 20.19 yen 69.65 yen
EPS Diluted 31.56 yen 20.16 yen
Ann Div 135.00 yen 30.00 yen
-Q2 Div 14.00 yen 65.00 yen
-Q4 Div 70.00 yen 16.00 yen
NOTE - Astellas Pharma Inc. is a major pharmaceutical maker, which was formed from the merger
of Yamanouchi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. and Fujisawa Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. on April 1, 2005.
(Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).)
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half
dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in
2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
*Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company.
