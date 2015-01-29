(Adds Previous company forecast) Jan 29 (Reuters) - Golf Digest Online Inc PARENT- ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full Year to Full Year to Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2014 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 15.86  15.00 - 15.70 Operating 429 mln 300 mln - 400 mln Recurring 428 mln 290 mln - 390 mln Net 180 mln 100 mln - 180 mln EPS 12.17 yen 6.74 yen - 12.14 yen NOTE - Golf Digest Online Inc . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.